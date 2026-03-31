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Previous
Photo 3364
Couching Man
guarding the entrance are these two beautiful bronze statues.
My inspiration is derived from the
interconnectedness of our being - the flawed cohesiveness of man.
The power of love and hope - the ever present awareness of our inadequacy.
We twist and turn in vain effort to break free - only to be deeply woven into the fabric - of man's epic journey.
- Anton Smit
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Diana
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I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Corinne C
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They are beautiful and moving such as the quote.
March 31st, 2026
Lou Ann
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Such a profound piece of prose, oh my. The statues are the perfect match to the words.
March 31st, 2026
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