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Couching Man by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3364

Couching Man

guarding the entrance are these two beautiful bronze statues.

My inspiration is derived from the
interconnectedness of our being - the flawed cohesiveness of man.

The power of love and hope - the ever present awareness of our inadequacy.

We twist and turn in vain effort to break free - only to be deeply woven into the fabric - of man's epic journey.

- Anton Smit
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Corinne C ace
They are beautiful and moving such as the quote.
March 31st, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Such a profound piece of prose, oh my. The statues are the perfect match to the words.
March 31st, 2026  
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