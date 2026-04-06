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Surprise flowers from hubby, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3370

Surprise flowers from hubby,

as I have not been feeling too well. They sure cheered me up, as he seldom buys me flowers.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani ace
Always nice to receive flowers. Hope you’re feeling better soon.
April 6th, 2026  
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