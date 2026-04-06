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Previous
Photo 3370
Surprise flowers from hubby,
as I have not been feeling too well. They sure cheered me up, as he seldom buys me flowers.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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narayani
ace
Always nice to receive flowers. Hope you’re feeling better soon.
April 6th, 2026
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