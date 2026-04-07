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The last framed flower, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3371

The last framed flower,

as the rst will all be without.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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