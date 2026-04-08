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The favourite flowers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3372

The favourite flowers

of my dear friend Shirley. They are slowly coming to and end now, while Shirley's battle continues.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Tia ace
They are gorgeous.
April 8th, 2026  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous colours aren't they.
April 8th, 2026  
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