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Previous
Photo 3372
The favourite flowers
of my dear friend Shirley. They are slowly coming to and end now, while Shirley's battle continues.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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frangipani
Tia
ace
They are gorgeous.
April 8th, 2026
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous colours aren't they.
April 8th, 2026
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