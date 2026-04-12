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Three in a row by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3376

Three in a row

on this new orchid as my others are not flowering atm. I make sure that one is always in flower.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
How do you make sure that one is always in flower?
April 12th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
April 12th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely. I have several orchids; one is always in flower.
April 12th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely close up
April 12th, 2026  
Beverley ace
so pretty...
April 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
pretty
April 12th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Stunningly beautiful
April 12th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic!
April 12th, 2026  
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