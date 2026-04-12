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Photo 3376
Three in a row
on this new orchid as my others are not flowering atm. I make sure that one is always in flower.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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orchids
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
How do you make sure that one is always in flower?
April 12th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
April 12th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
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Lovely. I have several orchids; one is always in flower.
April 12th, 2026
narayani
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Lovely close up
April 12th, 2026
Beverley
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so pretty...
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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pretty
April 12th, 2026
Lesley
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Stunningly beautiful
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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fantastic!
April 12th, 2026
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