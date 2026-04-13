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Previous
Photo 3377
Another wet rose
amonst the few that are still doing ok. Most of them are suffering.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ahhh favourite things ... beautifully done (hope you are feeling better now)
April 13th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely droplets
April 13th, 2026
moni kozi
Beautiful image! And light
April 13th, 2026
Tia
ace
Beautifully done.
April 13th, 2026
Islandgirl
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Beautiful rose!
April 13th, 2026
Brigette
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nice raindrops and sunlight combo
April 13th, 2026
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