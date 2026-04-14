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Up close and personal by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3378

Up close and personal

Maybe the last macro for a while. I have a Raynox, and I lost the clip on adapter. I am so unhappy about that!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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