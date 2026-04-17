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Loving the windowsil by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3380

Loving the windowsil

as I get a bit of bokeh too.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Tia ace
Lovely bokeh it is too!
April 17th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful flowers and great bokeh.
April 17th, 2026  
narayani ace
Such a pretty orchid
April 17th, 2026  
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