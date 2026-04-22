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So many tones on one bush. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3386

So many tones on one bush.

They all start out pale pink, and change as they get older.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow this is so neat - the changes are so obvious, great image
April 22nd, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2026  
Tia ace
How lovely to see all these pretty tones.
April 22nd, 2026  
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