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Photo 3386
So many tones on one bush.
They all start out pale pink, and change as they get older.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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frangipani
KoalaGardens🐨
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oh wow this is so neat - the changes are so obvious, great image
April 22nd, 2026
narayani
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Lovely
April 22nd, 2026
Tia
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How lovely to see all these pretty tones.
April 22nd, 2026
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