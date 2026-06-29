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Previous
Photo 3454
The last bite for this season.
It was so much fun watching them all from the dining room window, but I had way too many photos already.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mousebird-myrtle
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful, wonderful shot!
June 29th, 2026
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