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The last of my roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3457

The last of my roses

as they will be pruned as soon as the weather allows.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely love this.
July 2nd, 2026  
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