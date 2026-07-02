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Previous
Photo 3457
The last of my roses
as they will be pruned as soon as the weather allows.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman
ace
Absolutely love this.
July 2nd, 2026
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