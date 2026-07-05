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Photo 3460
Another favourite flower of mine.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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amaryllis-watercolour-drawing-100%
Diana
ace
All these white flowers were taken at home.
July 5th, 2026
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