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A lovely pop of colour in the garden. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3461

A lovely pop of colour in the garden.

6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Jerzy ace
These edits are quite nice. You could say beautiful
July 6th, 2026  
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