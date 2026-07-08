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In the garden at Vredenheim by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3463

In the garden at Vredenheim

where I went for a walk with my sister on Sunday.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very pretty
July 9th, 2026  
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