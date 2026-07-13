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Another one of my evergreen bloomers, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3468

Another one of my evergreen bloomers,

which I have in two large pots. They are also the only pink flowers I have.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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