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Previous
Photo 3469
They bloomed so well and long this year.
I had propagated 7 stems about three years ago, and 2 last year. 3 of those I planted in the garden and the rest are in pots.
Unfortunate only two white ones, and the rest are different shades of pink. I would have loved a different colour too.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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frangipani-watercolour-faded-100%
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous pretty colours… beautifully presented
July 14th, 2026
*lynn
ace
fabulous and fav
Your month with these artistic edits is absolutely gorgeous!
July 14th, 2026
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Your month with these artistic edits is absolutely gorgeous!