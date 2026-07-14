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They bloomed so well and long this year. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3469

They bloomed so well and long this year.

I had propagated 7 stems about three years ago, and 2 last year. 3 of those I planted in the garden and the rest are in pots.

Unfortunate only two white ones, and the rest are different shades of pink. I would have loved a different colour too.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
Gorgeous pretty colours… beautifully presented
July 14th, 2026  
*lynn ace
fabulous and fav
Your month with these artistic edits is absolutely gorgeous!
July 14th, 2026  
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