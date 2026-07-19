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Such an unusual and beautiful bloom, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3474

Such an unusual and beautiful bloom,

I was delighted when I first found it a couple of months ago.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a beautiful bloom… so beautifully done.. the colours are so pretty… a pink delight.
July 19th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely edit
July 19th, 2026  
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