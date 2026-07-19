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Previous
Photo 3474
Such an unusual and beautiful bloom,
I was delighted when I first found it a couple of months ago.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
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Issi Bannerman
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Beautiful!
July 19th, 2026
Beverley
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a beautiful bloom… so beautifully done.. the colours are so pretty… a pink delight.
July 19th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely edit
July 19th, 2026
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