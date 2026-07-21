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One of my favourite flowers, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3476

One of my favourite flowers,

and I can only find them at two places here.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Annie D ace
Beautifully done Diana :)
July 21st, 2026  
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