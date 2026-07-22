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Photo 3477
A winter bloom flowering all over atm.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman
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Love it!
July 22nd, 2026
Babs
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Another beauty
July 22nd, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely
July 22nd, 2026
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