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A winter bloom flowering all over atm. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3477

A winter bloom flowering all over atm.

22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Love it!
July 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Another beauty
July 22nd, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely
July 22nd, 2026  
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