Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3480
Sandcastle is the name of this beauty.
Katja bought this rose bush for me when she was here in January. It had beautiful blooms with a wonderful fragrance.
She said my garden looked boring with only Iceberg roses ;-)
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
12114
photos
265
followers
161
following
953% complete
View this month »
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Latest from all albums
3478
3486
3480
3481
3487
3479
3488
3480
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose-watercolur-drawing-80
Issi Bannerman
ace
Well this is a beauty from Katja!
July 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close