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Sandcastle is the name of this beauty. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3480

Sandcastle is the name of this beauty.

Katja bought this rose bush for me when she was here in January. It had beautiful blooms with a wonderful fragrance.

She said my garden looked boring with only Iceberg roses ;-)
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Well this is a beauty from Katja!
July 25th, 2026  
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