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The flowers are now gone, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3481

The flowers are now gone,

and the tree is full of green leaves.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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