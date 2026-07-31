Previous
The last one with a tiny photobomber. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3486

The last one with a tiny photobomber.

This was so much fun, I wish I had learned to paint.

The classes were offered in primary school, but I did sewing instead.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
955% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tia ace
Another lovely edit. I have enjoyed seeing them this month.
July 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact