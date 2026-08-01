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Previous
Photo 3487
This time it was all about food!
On my last visit, they were all frantic because the food delivery was delayed.
This time I had problems getting photos as they were all over their plates.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Mags
ace
Aww! That' just sweet.
August 1st, 2026
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