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Previous
Photo 3489
Nest building,
and not interested in food. I loved watching some beautiful birds in a huge aviary, I had to place my camera on the fence to shoot through it.
This lovely little bird, unfortunately, has a colour mutation, according to Google.
On Friday you will see what it is supposed to look like, a Fischer's Lovebird.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
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albino-lovebird
gloria jones
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What a great nature shot.
August 3rd, 2026
Mags
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Oh so cute!
August 3rd, 2026
Junan Heath
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Gorgeous capture!
August 3rd, 2026
Allison Maltese
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What great timing to get this bird with its nesting material. Lovely shot.
August 3rd, 2026
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