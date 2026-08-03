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Nest building, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3489

Nest building,

and not interested in food. I loved watching some beautiful birds in a huge aviary, I had to place my camera on the fence to shoot through it.

This lovely little bird, unfortunately, has a colour mutation, according to Google.

On Friday you will see what it is supposed to look like, a Fischer's Lovebird.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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gloria jones ace
What a great nature shot.
August 3rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh so cute!
August 3rd, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous capture!
August 3rd, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
What great timing to get this bird with its nesting material. Lovely shot.
August 3rd, 2026  
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