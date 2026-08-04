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Previous
Photo 3490
These two were so funny,
they obviously felt distracted by my presence and camera. They were moving around all the time. I finally let them be and left.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
August 4th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Excited to see you … strutting around so you had some super photos… brilliant
August 4th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Good capture
August 4th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Nicely composed
August 4th, 2026
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