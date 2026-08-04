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These two were so funny, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3490

These two were so funny,

they obviously felt distracted by my presence and camera. They were moving around all the time. I finally let them be and left.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
August 4th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Excited to see you … strutting around so you had some super photos… brilliant
August 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 4th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
August 4th, 2026  
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