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Flirting with me or the food? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3491

Flirting with me or the food?

Birds are such amazing creatures, one can really have a conversation with them.

This was the odd one out and seemed to want to dine alone.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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