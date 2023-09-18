Previous
BMW With The Sun Reflecting Off by lukasy
BMW With The Sun Reflecting Off

I like the sun's reflections and lens flare on this one. I tried to make the picture look older in Light Room. Don't know if I did a good job or not. But I think it looks cool.
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Lukas Yap

@lukasy
