Night Photos by lukasy
11 / 365

Night Photos

I tried some more night photography today. There were so much clouds in the air that I couldn't get great pictures of the stars. But I still did get this nice picture with the clouds blurred because of the long shutter speed.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Lukas Yap

@lukasy
Photo Details

