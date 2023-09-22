Sign up
13 / 365
Nissan GTR
I'm on a cross country overnight trip for a race. We got to sacramento and went to the race course to do a run. Saw this Nissan GTR (I think its a skyline r35). Pretty cool. I wish I had my camera with me. (Taken on iPhone 13 mini)
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Lukas Yap
@lukasy
365
iPhone 13 mini
22nd September 2023 5:01pm
