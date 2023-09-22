Previous
Nissan GTR by lukasy
13 / 365

Nissan GTR

I'm on a cross country overnight trip for a race. We got to sacramento and went to the race course to do a run. Saw this Nissan GTR (I think its a skyline r35). Pretty cool. I wish I had my camera with me. (Taken on iPhone 13 mini)
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Lukas Yap

@lukasy
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise