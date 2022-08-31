Previous
Beach Football by lumpiniman
Beach Football

A beach sports event is being held over the weekend. This is the first time I have created a collage in Photoshop. All photographs are my own. Photographs taken 02/09/22 and posted on a blank day.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

John Walton

@lumpiniman
