Previous
Windows owo-7 by lumpiniman
268 / 365

Windows owo-7

The story behind this is that some time ago, the shop owners added the blue illuminated sign without first applying for or receiving the necessary planning permission. Subsequently application was made for retrospective planning permission which was refused. It appears they can keep the sign but not illuminate it. There has been local media coverage suggesting that it does not fit in with the local character of the town. Sorry to bring local politics in. I of course express no opinion or judgment here.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
It doesn’t look like it would fit in at all. Sounds like the owners don’t get a d*-m.
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise