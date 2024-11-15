WWYD-234 Loy Krathong Festival

Loy Krathong [ลอยกระทง] is one of the biggest festivities in Thailand. It is when people take to the waters to release small, illuminated boat offerings made of banana stalks and leaves. Over the years the sight of lights floating across the country’s rivers and canals has become a point of intrigue for visitors from all over.







But, where did this festival come from? What exactly is a Krathong? And, why is water so central to this celebration?







We are here to answer all that!







What is Loy Krathong?



Loy Krathong is a festival celebrated by the Thai people on the full moon night of the twelfth month of the Thai lunar calendar. In the modern calendrical system, this event usually occurs in the month of November, though the date varies from year to year. Regardless of the exact timing, Loy Krathong is always considered as an occasion for joy, gratitude, and new beginnings.







The term “Loy Krathong” is derived from word “loy” – meaning “to float”- and the word “krathong” – which refers to a type of small, floating religious offering. True to its name, the highlight of the festival is the floating of Krathongs across small and large bodies of water all over the country.