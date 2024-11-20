Previous
Pick Ups - Health and Safety by lumpiniman
Pick Ups - Health and Safety

Pre-COVID, there was media speculation that passengers would be prohibited from being carried in the back of pick-ups. Nothing changed. Building and construction workers are transported in this way mainly but not exclusively.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

John Walton

@lumpiniman
