Previous
Next
Road Safety Collage. by lumpiniman
308 / 365

Road Safety Collage.

The maximum fine for riding a motorcycle without a helmet in Thailand is 2,000 baht for both the driver and passenger. All these photographs and many more were taken during two hours one afternoon on Sukhumvit, a 6/7-lane dual-carriageway road.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
This sums it up very well.

I’ve been a passenger without the helmet on motor cycle taxis many times. Silly I know.

As I recall motorcycles aren’t slowed on the actual freeways? (I know Sukhumvit isn’t a freeway.)
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact