Previous
347 / 365
Waiting Patiently
Taken in The Headrow, Leeds, waiting for the Leeds United Victory Parade to pass through.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
95% complete
Photo Details
Album
365 Challenges
Camera
X-T5
Taken
5th May 2025 1:57pm
Tags
street-122
