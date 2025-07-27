Previous
Next
St Wilfred's Church, Calverley. by lumpiniman
Photo 368

St Wilfred's Church, Calverley.

27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact