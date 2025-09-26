Sign up
Photo 383
Rock Climbing at the Quarry, Cow and Calf Rock, Ilkley.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
Photo Details
Album
365 Challenges
Tags
sportsaction31
Chris Cook
ace
Wow! That looks scary. 😱 It would make an incredible entry in the sports action challenge.
September 26th, 2025
