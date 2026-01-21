Previous
Happy Ladies - Sukhumvit, Thailand. by lumpiniman
Happy Ladies - Sukhumvit, Thailand.

21st January 2026

John Walton

I was seated in the back of a 'baht bus' on Sukhumvit. The ladies who I do not know, saw me taking the photograph and posed for me.
January 21st, 2026  
