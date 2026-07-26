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Previous
Photo 448
Volunteers
Volunteers working to restore aircraft at Yorkshire Air Museum
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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John Walton
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@lumpiniman
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Album
365 Challenges
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Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Taken
26th July 2026 11:40am
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