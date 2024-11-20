Previous
Retro Cameras - Coffee on the Beach Event. by lumpiniman
Retro Cameras - Coffee on the Beach Event.

I visited the Coffee on the Beach event yesterday afternoon. One stall included retro cameras, including the Olympus Pen camera, which interested me. When I was about 13, I attended a school trip to Switzerland. I had a 35 mm film camera, which took film cassettes of either 12, 20 or 36 exposures. It utilised a range finder for focus and I had a separate exposure meter. A friend had the newer Olympus Pen half-frame camera. This took the same film cassettes, however it took twice the number of images as the standard 35 mm cameras. It was a breakthrough at the time but nothing compared to the 256 GB SD card of today.
John Walton

@lumpiniman
Diane ace
How neat! Good collage.
November 23rd, 2024  
