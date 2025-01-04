Previous
Road Safety 2 by lumpiniman
Road Safety 2

The maximum fine for riding a motorcycle without a helmet in Thailand is 2,000 baht for both the driver and passenger. All these photographs and many more were taken during two hours one afternoon on Sukhumvit, a 6/7-lane dual-carriageway road.
John Walton

