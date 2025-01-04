Sign up
291 / 365
Road Safety 2
The maximum fine for riding a motorcycle without a helmet in Thailand is 2,000 baht for both the driver and passenger. All these photographs and many more were taken during two hours one afternoon on Sukhumvit, a 6/7-lane dual-carriageway road.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
82% complete
