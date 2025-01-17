Previous
The Eastern Great Egret - Coming in to Land. by lumpiniman
The Eastern Great Egret - Coming in to Land.

The eastern great egret (Ardea alba modesta) is a species of heron from the genus Ardea, usually considered a subspecies of the great egret (A. alba).
17th January 2025

John Walton

