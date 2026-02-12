Previous
New Chinese Restaurant in Progress by lumpiniman
Photo 411

New Chinese Restaurant in Progress

12th February 2026 12th Feb 26

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great image. Not the safest workplace I’ve seen.
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact