Learn Something New Every Day.

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Pink eggs in Thailand, known locally as kai yio ma (preserved eggs), are a distinctive culinary, cultural, and celebratory staple. The bright pink shell indicates that the egg is a century egg (or thousand-year-old egg) preserved in a mixture of clay, lime, ash, and salt, symbolizing longevity, luck, and happiness at festivals, birthdays, and temple offerings.



Key Aspects of Pink Eggs in Thailand:

Significance & Symbolism: The vibrant pink color symbolizes joy, vitality, and prosperity, frequently used for celebrations, birthdays, and in temple offerings.

Preservation Method: These are not naturally pink; the dye is applied to identify them. They are traditionally preserved in a paste of clay, salt, wood ash, and quicklime for several weeks or months, resulting in a gelatinous, dark, and pungent delicacy, often described as a Thai adaptation of the Chinese century egg.

Culinary Use: They are commonly served in salads (like ยำไข่เยี่ยวม้า - yum kai yio ma), as a side dish, or enjoyed with porridge.

Appearance: The white of the egg turns into a brown/black jelly, while the yolk is creamy, dark green, and possesses a strong, earthy, and slightly pungent smell.

Cultural Context: They are often called "son-in-law" eggs in some contexts, as they are a popular, ready-to-eat market food and a sign of good fortune.

Important Distinctions:

While most pink eggs in markets are safe, edible century eggs, some reports have suggested a pinkish tint inside a boiled egg white can indicate bacterial contamination (Pseudomonas), which should be avoided, according to the Thaiiger and the USDA (.gov). The intentional pink eggs have the pink color strictly on the shell, dyed as a marker of the preservation type.