Photo 775
Call Lane, Leeds
I do not know how long this has been up as it is the first time I have been into this area for many months. Photo taken on 18th March 2021 but posted on a blank date.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
John Walton
@lumpiniman
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th March 2021 6:05am
Tags
scenesoftheroad-31
