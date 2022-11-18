Sign up
Photo 1312
Wat Nong Oo Temple. Ơn my walk today I saw ......
On my walk today I visited the Wat Nong Oo Temple; it is a twenty-minute walk from my place. Admission is free although I always make a donation. It is not commercialised at all and seems to get less publicity than other local temples.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
John Walton
@lumpiniman
Tags
collage
omwt-nov22
