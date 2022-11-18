Previous
Next
Wat Nong Oo Temple. Ơn my walk today I saw ...... by lumpiniman
Photo 1312

Wat Nong Oo Temple. Ơn my walk today I saw ......

On my walk today I visited the Wat Nong Oo Temple; it is a twenty-minute walk from my place. Admission is free although I always make a donation. It is not commercialised at all and seems to get less publicity than other local temples.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
359% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise