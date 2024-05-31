Previous
Gunnera manicata by lumpiniman
Photo 1676

Gunnera manicata

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/08/uk-bans-popular-garden-plant-gunnera-after-study-finds-it-an-invasive-species

UK bans giant rhubarb after study finds popular garden plant is invasive species

Exclusive: A plant from South America, also known as Gunnera, found to spread rapidly and choke native flora
John Walton

@lumpiniman
