Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1676
Gunnera manicata
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/08/uk-bans-popular-garden-plant-gunnera-after-study-finds-it-an-invasive-species
UK bans giant rhubarb after study finds popular garden plant is invasive species
Exclusive: A plant from South America, also known as Gunnera, found to spread rapidly and choke native flora
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Walton
ace
@lumpiniman
2138
photos
26
followers
3
following
459% complete
View this month »
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
Latest from all albums
228
231
1674
232
229
1675
1676
233
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
31st May 2024 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close