The Tiffany Show - Pattaya by lumpiniman
The Tiffany Show - Pattaya

This is a ladyboy dance show. One of the perks for the dancers is that they pose for photographs in the car park with audience members for a fee. I believe they ask for 100 THB per photograph.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
