Pop Mart Collage 2 - Promotion at Central Festival, Pattaya. by lumpiniman
Pop Mart Collage 2 - Promotion at Central Festival, Pattaya.

https://www.popmart.com/ca/collection/112

I had never heard of these before today. However looking at Pop Mart's Website, some are priced at more than C$1000. Some sold out on the website.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

John Walton

@lumpiniman
