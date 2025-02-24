Previous
Admirallica by lumpiniman
Photo 1831

Admirallica

Not a great photograph. This boat has been around Thailand for several years. It did sink once and was refloated and refurbished.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

John Walton

ace
@lumpiniman
501% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact